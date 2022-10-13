Charles Oliveira leading by landslide margins over Islam Makhachev in UFC 280 fan poll on UFC's YouTube channel

It looks like UFC fans favor former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira over the No.4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev to triumph in their UFC 280 title clash on October 22 in Abu Dhabi.

According to a recent fan poll on the UFC's official YouTube Channel, an overwhelming 67 percent of the fans voted in favor of 'do Bronx' to win the title fight.

However, odds from Draftkings Sportsbook currently show Makhachev as the slight favorite at -170 against the +145 underdog Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira is currently the No.1-ranked lightweight contender. The Brazilian had originally lost his title owing to a weigh-in debacle in his UFC 274 fight against Justin Gaethje.

The 33-year-old weighed in at half a pound over the legal 155-pound championship lightweight limit. Although Oliveira triumphed over Gaethje, he was ineligible to win the title since he had missed weight.

The Brazilian currently holds a pro-MMA record of 33 wins against 8 losses and 1 no-contest. The former champion is currently on an 11-fight win streak and is undefeated since 2018.

Former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Islam Mackhachev also holds a stellar record. He is currently on a 10-fight win streak. His only pro loss came at UFC 192 against Adriano Martins.

The Dagestani currently holds a pro-MMA record of 22 wins against one loss. In his last outing to the octagon, the Russian triumphed over Bobby Green with a first-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 202.

Charles Oliveira says that he'll shock the world yet again in his fight against Islam Makhachev

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira stated that he was going to shock the world yet again at UFC 280 by triumphing over Islam Makhachev.

Speaking about the upcoming fight with Okamoto, 'do Bronx' said:

"I'm going to shock the world yet again... Some people believe that I would be a potential winner, he would be a potential winner. But I'm going to show that my historic background and the number of fights I've had, my contenders, this will come to show on that very night and in this sense I'll shock the world. [as per Oliveira's translator]"

Watch Charles Oliveira talk about his fight with Islam Makhachev below:

Seeing as both men have exceptional ground games, arguably the best in the organization, the UFC 280 main event is expected to be a once-in-a-lifetime matchup and a true treat for fans and pundits alike.

