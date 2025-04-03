Charles Oliveira makes bold prediction about potential Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway BMF showdown

Charles Oliveira made a noteworthy inference about the potential trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. Oliveira viewed his former rival as the victor of this coveted matchup.

Like Poirier and Holloway, Oliveira has also tried his luck both at featherweight and lightweight. 'Do Bronx' made his entry into the UFC as a lightweight in 2010. However, he decided to move down to featherweight after enduring two losses in three fights following his two initial victories at lightweight.

Oliveira's return to lightweight in 2017 marked the beginning of his glory run in the UFC. The Brazilian bagged the divisional title at UFC 262 with a TKO victory over Michael Chandler, along with defending his title once against Poirier at UFC 269.

A recent Instagram post from Chael Sonnen highlighted his doubts about Holloway's BMF title being put on the line for his potential fight against Poirier. However, Oliveira was confident about the encounter being a BMF title fight. The Brazilian also backed his former opponent, 'The Diamond', to win this coveted trilogy fight.

"They [Poirier and Holloway] are gonna fight for the title, the BMF title. [I'm a] big fan of Poirier, how he fights. [He has] heavy hands. And I believe in Dustin Poirier [winning] against Max Holloway."

Charles Oliveira clapped back at Ilia Topuria for being disrespectful

Charles Oliveira placed himself on Ilia Topuria's radar after reportedly denying the offer to fight him. Topuria vacated his UFC featherweight gold in February to have a crack at Islam Makhachev's lightweight title. However, after Makhachev's denial, Oliveira also reportedly turned down the offer to fight Topuria, which has now put the two into a feud.

Recently, Topuria provided Oliveira with a reality check about the flaws in his pro-MMA record, along with bragging about his championship run. 'La Leyenda' wrote on X:

"Charles, it's better if you stay quiet. You have 10 losses: 5 by knockout, 4 by submission, and 1 by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division. I haven't come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in charge."

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

The generally respectful Oliveira couldn't refrain from addressing Topuria's scathing remarks during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. 'Do Bronx' detailed the difference between his and Topuria's legacies and said:

"He’s just trying to dig out a fight [for himself]. He’s saying a lot of cr*p. I really respect his fights, the way he’s come up and everything, but he’s being very disrespectful now and is saying a lot of things he shouldn’t."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

