Charles Oliveira reacts after fans asks 'Do Bronx' if he would be his Valentine

Charles Oliveira is the kind who'd do anything for his fans - except be their Valentine. 'Do Bronx' is one of the most beloved UFC fighters today, often going out of his way to interact with his fans.

In a recent tweet, the former UFC lightweight champion sent out a Valentine's Day message to his fans, wishing everyone some love. A fan took this differently and made a peculiar request to the Brazilian submission artist:

"Charles will you be my valentine?"

Hilariously, Charles Oliveira answered this with an empathic single word:

"No"

Charles Oliveira claimed to have been disrespected by the UFC before Justin Gaethje fight

While Charles Oliveira didn't seem to take offense to the fan's rather aggressive proposition, he does get offended when he's not given a fair share in his workplace. In an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast a few weeks ago, Oliveira revealed a troubling truth surrounding his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 back in 2022.

The bout, which was supposed to be for Oliveira's UFC lightweight title, saw the Brazilian champion get stripped of his belt due to a weight miss. While he did submit Gaethje, Oliveira wasn't eligible to keep his belt. Since then, he hasn't been able to regain the title.

Oliveira revealed what led to the weight cut fiasco in the podcast, saying:

"What the UFC did was straight-up disrespectful. I always like to make weight on Thursday, the night before. So I already had the confidence, I already checked the weight, I was already on weight, but I was already hearing rumors around, not just by me, but the other fights around that the scale was calibrated."

He continued:

“I felt like I should have been the first person to know if the scale was messed up or not. I felt disrespected by them not doing that. So when they said that I had to lose that (0.5) pounds, I came back to the hotel room and started doing what I needed to do to get some sweat off. I had to do one of the things I hate the most which is the hot tub. I didn’t want to do the bathtub."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (38:30):

