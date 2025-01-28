"Charles Oliveira shares one-word reaction to "top 5 negative aura moments" clip featuring his former rivals

Charles Oliveira recently shared a one-word reaction to a viral clip featuring some of his former rivals in “top 5 negative aura moments.”

The compilation, showcasing some of the most chaotic scenes in MMA history, included two standout moments from the past. One clip highlighted Justin Gaethje’s UFC debut in 2017 against Michael Johnson at the The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale.

Gaethje, after being rocked by Johnson early in the fight, mounted a stunning comeback, using powerful knees to finish Johnson in the second round. The clip captured Gaethje’s infamous attempt to perform a backflip off the cage, which he failed twice.

Trending

The other clip featured Michael Chandler’s viral stool incident during his Bellator NYC fight against Brent Primus. After suffering a left foot injury, Chandler tried to sit on his stool, only to find it had been removed, causing him to crash to the canvas.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the compilation below:

Expand Tweet

Oliveira dropped a one-word reaction, writing:

"Oh!"

Check out Charles Oliveira's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Charles Oliveira claims UFC was "disrespectful" before Justin Gaethje fight

Charles Oliveira recently expressed frustration over being stripped of his lightweight title before his UFC 274 fight against Justin Gaethje.

Despite coming in just 0.5 pounds over the limit at weigh-ins, Oliveira insists he was on weight the night before, claiming the scale was faulty. He felt disrespected by the UFC's handling of the situation, stating that he should have been informed about the issue with the scale.

Oliveira's weight mishap led to him being given only an hour to cut the remaining weight. However, after attempting to weigh in again, he was still 0.2 pounds over. Oliveira believes the UFC's actions were unjust, feeling he wasn't given a fair chance.

Shedding light on the incident during a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Oliveira said:

"What the UFC did was straight-up disrespectful. I always like to make weight on Thursday, the night before. So I already had the confidence, I already checked the weight, I was already on weight, but I was already hearing rumours around, not just by me, but the other fights around that the scale was calibrated."

Oliveira added:

“I felt like I should have been the first person to know if the scale was messed up or not. I felt disrespected by them not doing that. So when they said that I had to lose that (0.5) pounds, I came back to the hotel room and started doing what I needed to do to get some sweat off. I had to do one of the things I hate the most which is the hot tub. I didn’t want to do the bathtub."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (38:30):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.