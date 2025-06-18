Charles Oliveira reportedly getting his life story made into a movie sends fans into frenzy: "Hope Adrien Brody plays him"

The news about Charles Oliveira getting a biopic has caught the attention of combat sport fans across the world. Majority of them gave positive response, indicating how admired Oliveira is in the MMA community.

American entertainment magazine 'Variety' recently reported that Brazilian film director and producer Eduardo Ferro's '405 Films' is developing a movie based on Oliveira's life. The biopic is said to be shot in Las Vegas and Brazil, depicting the former lightweight champion's rise from rags to riches.

Notably, the movie will focus on Oliveira's early life in Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Guarujá, São Paulo to his journey of joining the UFC and becoming a global MMA superstar.

Championship Rounds shared Ferro's remarks, which said:

''Charles’ story will be more than a movie — like his whole life, this will be a message to every kid out there who feels like the world forgot them: your time is coming. ‘The champion has a name’ — and now the world will know how it happened.”

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Hope Adrien Brody plays him.''

Another stated:

''Looking forward to watching it, sounds amazing.''

Other fans wrote:

''If Charles chins Topuria then this will be the perfect ending''

''Unfortunately his film will end with a brutal right hand, followed with our vicious ground and pound.. You did well Charles, but now it's our time to be champ.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

The most noteworthy moment of Oliveira's life came in 2021 when he faced former Bellator champion Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262. The 35-year-old produced a masterclass and became the undisputed champion by knocking out Chandler in the second round. Oliveira has the opportunity to become a two-time champion when he faces Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 on June 28.

Charles Oliveira is ready to silence his critics at UFC 317

Many are favoring Ilia Topuria in his upcoming matchup against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. However, Oliveira vows to prove everyone wrong.

In a recent interview with Luis Coutinho, the former lightweight champion said:

''Dude, you know it doesn't matter what they're going to say. For me, it doesn't matter bro...I think I'm a problem for him or anyone who's going to fight me. I've got firepower in my hands and incredible jiu-jitsu... Many of them said a lot of things, and you know what happened in the end. My hand was raised, so it doesn't make any difference."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

