Charles Oliveira's $1M earning from record-setting UFC bonuses lays bare "ridiculous" fighter pay issues, fans claim: "Jake Paul made $40M last night"

UFC 309 delivered thrilling action and broke several records in terms of revenue generation. However, the spotlight soon shifted to fighter pay, sparking heated discussions on social media.

The co-main event saw Charles Oliveira bounce back from a previous loss to defeat Michael Chandler in a captivating contest. Their showdown earned the Fight of the Night bonus, marking Oliveira’s 20th post-fight bonus—an all-time UFC record. With these accolades, Oliveira has amassed $1,020,000 in career bonuses.

While fans celebrated Oliveira’s achievements, comparisons with boxing star Jake Paul reignited debates on fighter compensation:

“Jake Paul made $40M last night”

Paul reportedly earned $40 million in a match with Mike Tyson, dwarfing Oliveira’s cumulative bonus earnings.

Fans soon lambasted the promotion, with one writing:

“UFC pay remains ridiculous. 82/18 revenue split is a disgrace.”

Another chimed in and wrote:

"Are we celebrating this? He should be making $1,000,000 MINIMUM just to show up to a press conference."

Another pointed out:

"When you think about it 20 fight bonus and only 1M Dana is doing them fighters dirty"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to fighter pay disparity at UFC. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Charles Oliveira wants to reclaim lightweight belt after success at UFC 309

Charles Oliveira's win at UFC 309 positions the No.2-ranked lightweight as a top contender for the title. Oliveira revealed he anticipates being next in line for the lightweight championship and plans to attend the rumored UFC 311 headliner featuring Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.

During the post-fight press conference, Oliveira, speaking through a translator, confirmed his intentions:

"For sure. I want to be a champion. Everybody knows this. I'm going to take a couple days off. Since the boss told you guys he's coming to pick me up, I'll be right there."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

