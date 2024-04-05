Charles Oliveira's coach claims that Conor McGregor urged 'do Bronx' to postpone his title fight with Islam Makhachev in 2022 to fight him instead

Conor McGregor could have delayed Charles Oliveira's past title fight with Islam Makhachev, at least if the Brazilian's coach is to be believed. In late 2022, Oliveira and Makhachev clashed over the then vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280.

However, 'do Bronx's' coach has claimed, in a recent interview, that McGregor tried to persuade the Brazilian star to wait for his octagon return instead of pursuing the vacant lightweight title fight with Makhachev. In fact, he claimed that the Irishman texted Oliveira directly.

"Before [the Makhachev fight], McGregor texted [Oliveira] telling him to wait, not to fight [Islam]. They exchanged direct messages. McGregor sent him a video training and running at the beach. If we had waited for [McGregor], how long would that have been? We'd be 3 years with no fights already."

Oliveira's coach, however, is relieved that they did not heed McGregor's suggestion, in retrospect. This is due to the Irishman's inactivity, as he hasn't fought since breaking his shin in his 2021 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Now, in 2024, McGregor is yet to make his octagon return.

While he is expected to take on Michael Chandler in the summer, there has been neither a confirmation nor the official date from the UFC itself. Had 'do Bronx' opted against facing Makhachev back in 2022 for the vacant title in favor of waiting for McGregor, he would still be waiting.

Whether it was due to his conflict with USADA or difficult negotiations with the UFC, McGregor has been unable to make his octagon return thus far.

Conor McGregor hasn't been on a win streak since 2016

Conor McGregor is currently in a career-worst rough patch, having suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. While he has a win over Donald Cerrone, it was against an over-the-hill 'Cowboy,' and prior to that, the Irishman had suffered a crushing submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov submitting Conor McGregor:

McGregor was last on a winining streak, when he had two consecutive victories over Eddie Alvarez and Nate Diaz in 2016.

