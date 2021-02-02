Charles Oliveira turned down a massive fight at UFC 258 for one reason

Top UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira was reportedly offered a huge fight against newcomer Michael Chandler at the upcoming UFC 258 pay-per-view. A report from AgFight has claimed that Do Bronx was in contention of facing the former Bellator lightweight champion in Las Vegas, Nevada, later this month.

However, the same report also claims that Charles Oliveira rejected the offer, as the soon-to-be-vacant UFC lightweight title would not be on the line for a fight against Chandler.

At UFC 257, Michael Chandler marked his successful promotional debut by knocking out Dan Hooker. 'Iron' immediately went on to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor after his win.

Here is the report from AgFight on Twitter:

UFC oferece Chandler vs ‘Do Bronx’ e time do brasileiro exige cinturão https://t.co/2DVtC6sTwp — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) February 1, 2021

The reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could give up his belt soon. At UFC 254, The Eagle comprehensively defeated Justin Gaethje to retain his title before announcing his retirement from the sport afterwards.

Quite possibly in the prime of his career, Khabib decided to bring an end to his picture-perfect career at 29-0, as his father Abdulmanap had passed away earlier in 2020. Khabib's retirement opened the door for several other top lightweights, including Charles Oliveira, who caught Khabib's attention with his impressive win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

Per @AgFight, the UFC offered Charles Oliveira a bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 258 this month, but Oliveira turned it down because the (soon-to-be vacant) lightweight title would not be on the line. https://t.co/syebv24spo — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 1, 2021

Charles Oliveira could fight for the UFC lightweight title next

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira could be in a prime position to challenge for the UFC lightweight title next. The Brazilian has been phenomenal in his last few octagon outings and could soon cross paths with Dustin Poirier.

Advertisement

At the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021, The Diamond sealed his place as the lightweight division's top dog. Poirier completely mauled Conor McGregor in the rematch between the two and took home the most significant victory of his career at UFC 257.

With both Poirier and Oliveira boasting impressive wins, the two lightweights are bound for a title showdown in 2021. It is only a matter of "when" the UFC asks Khabib to vacate the lightweight title and books a title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.