Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in Canada: A look at 'Do Bronx's surprising record in the North American nation

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush is a highly anticipated lightweight that is scheduled to take place at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The former lightweight will look to get back on track following his title loss and will also have an opportunity to win a fight in Canada for the first time in his career.

Oliveira has a surprising record in the North American nation as he has lost every time he has competed in Canada during his career and also suffered a gruesome injury. He lost his UFC pay-per-view debut to Jim Miller at UFC 124 in Montreal, Quebec, which also happened to be the first loss of his career.

'Do Bronx' competed in Canada for the second time at UFC 152 in Toronto, Ontario. He fought Cub Swanson in a featherweight bout and was knocked out at 2:40 of the first round. To make matters worse, he missed weight by 0.2lbs but was not issued a fine.

After going on a four-fight winning streak, the Brazilian was then matched up with eventual featherweight champion Max Holloway in the main event of UFC Fight Night 74 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The fight lasted only 1:39 as 'Do Bronx' suffered a gruesome esophagus injury that resulted in 'Blessed' earning a TKO win.

Oliveira's bout against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC on FOX 21 in 2016 was the last time he competed in Canada. His losing skid in Canada entended to four straight as 'Showtime' submitted him with a guillotine choke at 1:49 of the third round. The event coincidentally took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, which is the site of UFC 289.

'Do Bronx' has an opportunity to finally earn a win in Canada, and at the same time, earn an opportunity to regain the UFC lightweight championship and avenge his loss to Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush rescheduled to UFC 289

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush was originally scheduled to take place in the co-main event at UFC 288 on May 6, but was later rescheduled after the former lightweight champion was forced to withdraw from the event due to a minor injury.

Fortunately for Oliveira, it wasn't a long-term injury and the promotion was able to make adjustments to both events. They rescheduled the lightweight bout for UFC 289 on June 10, and booked Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad for the co-main event of UFC 288.

'Do Bronx' vs. Dariush is an intriguing matchup that could lead to a title shot for the winner as reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is expected to defend his title when the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi later this year.

