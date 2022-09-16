Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev ground game comparison: Are they both BJJ black belts?

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are two of the most prolific grapplers in the lightweight division. As the fighters get ready to square off in the octagon this October at UFC 280, let's take a look at both how the fighters compare in grappling.

Although Oliveira is equally good on both ground and feet, jiu-jitsu is the Brazilian's bread and butter. A third-degree back belt under Jorge “Macaco” Patino and Carlos Tavela, 'do Bronx', presents a very real submission threat to anyone he gets in the cage with.

Unsurprisingly, 21 of Oliveira's 33 wins in his pro-MMA career have come via submissions. In his last bout at UFC 274, the 32-year-old made light work of former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje via first-round submission.

Watch Oliveira vs. Gaethje below:

On the other hand, sambo is the weapon of choice for Makhachev. Under the tutelage of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the 30-year-old has become a true combat sambo maestro.

Islam Makhachev also clinched gold at the World Combat Sambo Championships in 2016. Even though he trains jiu-jitsu in the American Kickboxing Academy, he is not a black belt in the martial art.

Of his 22 wins in pro-MMA, only 10 have come via submissions. However, unlike Oliveira, who has succumbed to submission defeats himself, the Russian has never been submitted in his career.

Watch Islam Makhachev's submission finish in his first headliner below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov says that Charles Oliveira will not show up for his fight against Islam Makhachev

In a recent tweet, former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that Charles Oliveira was not going to show up for his scheduled UFC 280 bout against Islam Machacev in Abu Dhabi.

Furthermore, the Eagle predicted that the UFC was going to bring in Beneil Dariush as a replacement for the Brazilian. The tweet ended with Nurmagomedov proclaiming that Makhachev will become a world champion at UFC 280 regardless of the opponent:

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, Makhachev is on his way to becoming the best in the world #UFC280."

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib



Regardless of who the opponent will be, I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280

Charles Oliveira currently holds a pro-MMA record of 33 wins against 8 losses and 1 no-contest. While the Russian is currently 22 and 1 in his professional mixed martial arts journey.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far