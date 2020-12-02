Charles Oliveira wants a lightweight title shot if he beats Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has asserted that he wants a lightweight title shot if he beats Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

The lightweight matchup between Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson is set to serve as one of the key attractions on the UFC 256 fight card that will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 12th.

Charles Oliveira is on a seven-fight winning streak

Brazilian MMA stalwart Charles Oliveira has amassed an impressive win streak after a TKO loss to Paul Felder back in 2017.

Following his loss to Felder, Oliveira has won seven straight fights. He has scored stoppages in every fight – five wins via submission, and two via KO/TKO.

Oliveira’s most recent fight was a third-round submission victory over Kevin Lee in March 2020.

On the other hand, Oliveira’s UFC 256 opponent Tony Ferguson last competed in May. Ferguson suffered a vicious fifth-round TKO loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje in their interim UFC lightweight title matchup.

Charles Oliveira is aiming for UFC gold, but he isn’t overlooking Tony Ferguson

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira revealed that he aims to win the UFC lightweight title next year, but also suggested that he isn’t overlooking his UFC 256 opponent Tony Ferguson. Oliveira stated:

“It’s very clear: Whoever wins this fight is the next title contender… I have to stay focused and concentrated. He was coming off 12 wins in a row and I think he made a mistake against Justin Gaethje, so we can’t make mistakes in there.”

Additionally, Oliveira noted that he plans to finish Ferguson. Oliveira added that he already has seven consecutive stoppage wins under his belt, and with his eighth consecutive stoppage win at UFC 256, he would surely have earned a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

Furthermore, Oliveira addressed the current situation regarding the UFC lightweight title picture, with the division’s champion Khabib Nurmagomedov having retired in October 2020 but still not being stripped of the lightweight title.

Oliveira believes that despite the UFC, Dana White, and Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz teasing his MMA return, the Russian legend won’t be coming back.

Oliveira claimed that fighters like Conor McGregor and Paul Felder have retired many times and then returned to MMA, but Nurmagomedov is different. Oliveira opined that Nurmagomedov’s religion, family, and the promise he had made to retire after his father’s death, won’t allow him to return to the UFC.

The Brazilian fighter believes that if he beats Ferguson at UFC 256, he will fight the winner of the UFC 257 bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

‘Do Bronx’ feels that McGregor is likely to beat Poirier at UFC 257, suggesting that he is likely to fight McGregor for the vacant UFC lightweight title in 2021.

Moreover, Oliveira emphasized that his UFC 256 opponent Ferguson is “super tough”. Oliveira added that he’s well aware of Ferguson’s dangerous spinning attacks, unconventional takedown techniques, and unorthodox fighting style.

Oliveira also praised Tony Ferguson’s grappling abilities, his BJJ skills in particular. Oliveira noted that he can’t make mistakes against Ferguson, lest he end up getting submitted by the latter. Oliveira also stated:

“His jiu-jitsu, his wrestling, his Muay Thai, the crazy spinning things he does out of nowhere — I’ll be ready for all that.”

Which fighter do you believe will emerge victorious in the UFC 256 matchup between Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson? Sound off in the comments.