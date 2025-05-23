Charles Oliveira warns it’s “over” if Islam Makhachev takes Jack Della Maddalena down: "He's going to be much stronger"

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently chimed in on the upcoming battle between UFC welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. On an undetermined date, 'JDM' will potentially make his first title defense against Makhachev, who is moving up to welterweight after deciding to relinquish his UFC lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira, who lost his world title bid to Makhachev in 2022, has valuable insight on what it's like to face the Dagestani wrestling machine inside the octagon. In an interview with Full Violence, 'Do Bronx' confirmed what we're all thinking: Makhachev's wrestling will make a significant difference.

Oliveira said:

"Jack Della Maddalena has a very complicated game, because he's a guy who doesn't come to knock out fast, he comes to make you hurt. Little by little, right? Little by little, that what he did now against Belal [Muhammad]. But I think Islam [Makhachev] is going to do very well in this weight, right?"

He continued:

"Now he's going to be much stronger. It's a game where you just have to grab him and put him down. I think Jack Della Maddalena is going to do the same fight he did now against Belal, hitting, moving, getting out, hurting, it's a fight. But if [JDM] let Islam grab him and put him down, it's over."

Listen to Oliveira here:

Charles Oliveira set to face Ilia Topuria for vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 317

Charles Oliveira has a title fight ahead of him as well. The Brazilian finishing machine is set to face former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 next month. This match came on the heels of Makhachev deciding to relinquish his belt to move up to welterweight and challenge for the title.

Ahead of his clash with 'El Matador', fans are accusing 'Do Bronx' of being a "quitter", having been finished eight times in his career. It seems these fans are discounting the fact that Oliveira has the most finishes in UFC history with 20.

In the same interview with Full Violence, 'Do Bronx' addressed the "quitter" accusations:

"We’ve been in there for 15 years. I’ve seen a lot of these guys say a lot of things that I give up, that I’m going to lose, that they’re going to knock me out, that they’re going to finish me, and then, when the time comes, they don’t do anything."

Listen to Charles Oliveira here:

