Charles Oliveira gets 100% real on 'Quitter' allegations over the years ahead of Ilia Topuria clash

Charles Oliveira is currently scheduled to face Ilia Topuria in the headliner fight of UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight championship. Ahead of that, Oliveira addressed the critics who have labeled him a quitter for several years.

A veteran in the sport, Oliveira has been part of the UFC since 2010. Throughout his career, several competitors, including Topuria, have ridiculed 'do Bronx' and accused him of quitting during tough and challenging fights.

In a recent interview with Full Violence, Oliveira responded to these allegations, saying:

"We’ve been in there for 15 years. I’ve seen a lot of these guys say a lot of things that I give up, that I’m going to lose, that they’re going to knock me out, that they’re going to finish me, and then, when the time comes, they don’t do anything."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

In his UFC career, Oliveira currently holds a record of 23-10-1 (NC). Early in his career, the Brazilian faced several challenges and suffered a few losses, which led to allegations of being a 'quitter' that he faces today.

Aljamain Sterling previews Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Both Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira excel in different fighting styles. However, in contrast to Oliveira's recent mixed form, Topuria is coming off two knockout victories against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Because of this, many believe that 'El Matador' will have the upper hand over Oliveira in their fight at UFC 317.

Recently, Aljamain Sterling, among others, provided a detailed analysis of how the matchup between Topuria and 'do Bronx' may unfold, saying:

"Ilia versus Charles Oliveira. Great Matchup. Ilia still gets a chance to fight for gold to become a two-weight champion. This is interesting because Oliveira gets dropped every fight, just about. We know Ilia Topuria can crack. We know he could already crack at 145 [pounds weight class]. What is that power going to translate into at 155?"

He added:

"If he could touch Charles, the way he hits everybody else, I think it's a bad night, and I think Ilia is a two-division champion. But we haven't seen anyone force the grappling issue against Ilia, and I wonder if Do Bronx will try to do that to see if he can gas him out... that's the big question mark."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

