Charles Oliveira will be cageside when potential contenders Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier go to battle at UFC 264

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will be present cageside this Saturday for Conor McGregor's trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

The fight will be of particular interest to Oliviera, as the winner of the fight is likely to be the first person against whom 'Do Bronx' will defend his title.

Dustin Poirier made an attempt to unify his interim title when he faced Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. Falling short against the undefeated Russian, Poirier regrouped and started collecting wins again, rising back to the number one contender spot.

Dustin Poirier could have been the one challenging Charles Oliveira for the vacant title instead of Michael Chandler back in may. However, 'The Diamond' opted to conclude his trilogy with Conor McGregor before moving onto the title picture.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, has only fought twice in the 155-pound division in the last three years, having lost both times. So a case for Conor McGregor to fight for the title if he wins cannot be as strong as that for Dustin Poirier.

However, UFC president Dana White said that coming out and beating the number one contender will definitely spark conversation for Conor McGregor to fight for the title. Apparently, Charles Oliveira, too, is headed to Vegas to size up both his possible opponents.

In an interview with The MacLife, Dana White said:

"I think so [Winner of Poirier vs McGregor should fight for the title]. I mean it's not set in stone and anything can happen after the fight, who knows but yeah, it makes sense."

Charles Oliveira believes he can knock both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier out

Charles Oliveira is extremely confident in his evolution as a striker. Formerly known for his excellent jiu-jitsu, the Brazilian champion believes he can knock out either of the phenomenal strikers.

Charles Oliveira Defeats Michael Chandler Via KO To Become The New UFC Lightweight Champion 🏆#UFC262 #CharlesOliveira pic.twitter.com/WzMifSZH30 — Serretiant (@Serretiant) May 16, 2021

The fact that he knocked out a powerhouse in Michael Chandler to win the lightweight strap in the first place is a testament to Charles Oliveira's evolution as a striker.

Speaking to AG Fight about facing McGregor or Poirier, Charles Oliveira said:

“I never pick opponents. I’ve always been ready to fight. They are two huge names in the sport. Everyone knows a fight with McGregor involves a lot of money. Poirier, not so much, but they’re both great opponents. I’ll be ready. I believe in my jiu-jitsu against any of them. But something tells me that if I were to fight them, I would knock them both out. I feel good.”

