Charles Oliveria responds to Paddy Pimblett, UFC contender makes Alexander Volkanovski a promise, Ilia Topuria roasts Justin Gaethje: MMA News Roundup

Charles Oliveira responds to Paddy Pimblett's callout, UFC featherweight contender makes a bold promise to Alexander Volkanovski, and Ilia Topuria roasts Justin Gaethje.

Find out more details in today's (April 19) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Charles Oliveira responds to Paddy Pimblett's UFC 314 callout

UFC lightweight star Charles Oliveira recently provided fans with an update on his future, as well as gave his response to Paddy Pimblett's callout last weekend.

Following his dominant victory over Michael Chandler, 'The Baddy' listed off several names he'd like to face next. On that list was 'Do Bronx', who Pimblett claimed isn't the best submission artist in the promotion.

Speaking to Brazilian sports outlet PVT, Oliveira stated that despite the interest in facing him, all he's focused on is competing for the title next. He said:

"I'm looking for the title. I don't run from anyone, I never have... I respect them all but I'm going to set my own pace and my own game. If it's for the title, why not fight Topuria? I don't want to fight another fight just to wait for the title... I don't even think about that [facing Pimblett], I'm thinking about a title so I can't be thinking about the guys who are below me."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

#2. UFC featherweight contender issues bold promise to Alexander Volkanovski

Movsar Evloev recently made a bold claim regarding his potential upcoming featherweight title clash against Alexander Volkanovski.

'The Great' reclaimed the strap with an impressive performance against Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Following his win, many fans have been theorizing who could be next for the Australian, with Evloev seemingly the favorite.

While some are keen to see the potential matchup, there are others who don't want Evloev in a title fight due to his wrestling-heavy style and limited striking. The 31-year-old has since responded to his doubters, however, and has promised to stand and strike with Volkanovski if given a title shot. Speaking on the Overdogs Podcast, Evloev said:

"I can promise them [UFC] that I’m not gonna take down anyone if they give me a title shot. I’m not gonna go there first. If they try to take me down, I’ll accept this. But I’m not gonna go there first, I’ll just go straight striking."

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below:

#3. Ilia Topuria roasts Justin Gaethje

During a recent appearance on the JRE MMA Show, Ilia Topuria jokingly roasted Justin Gaethje for looking high during the UFC 314 broadcast in Miami last weekend.

Whilst chatting with Rogan about his potential next fight at 155 pounds, the pair discussed a host of names at the top of the division. After the host mentioned 'The Highlight', the Georgian-Spaniard couldn't contain his laughter as he poked fun at Gaethje. He said:

"They put the camera on him on the last pay-per-view and he looked like he was so high [laughs]."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

