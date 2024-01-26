Chase Hooper brings up David Goggins as Tony Ferguson reveals fighting Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 with a torn MCL

News related to a recent Tony Ferguson injury has come to light, which has Chase Hooper talking.

Hooper has had his last pair of wins at 155 pounds and had his say on this recent breaking news among the UFC lightweight ranks. MMA Junkie shared a story where the former UFC interim lightweight champion stated he went into the Pimblett fight compromised. Ferguson would lose to the former Cage Warriors champion by unanimous decision during their December 16th bout.

Retweeting the story regarding Ferguson saying he had torn his MCL leading into his UFC 296 contest versus Pimblett, by way of his personal X account @chase_hooper, Hooper said:

"Damn, who would’ve guessed that doing a hell-week with David Goggins might not have been the best move for Tony at 39 years old? 🤔🤔🤔"

Check out Hooper's response to the Tony Ferguson injury news below

Tony Ferguson and his recent string of bad luck

At one point, Ferguson was riding a twelve-fight win streak in the UFC, but his trajectory has of late has been starkly different.

The string of misfortunes began against Justin Gaethje and was finished in the fifth and final round of their interim title bout on UFC 249. Charles Oliveira was the next to best Ferguson and defeated 'El Cucuy' on points at UFC 256.

Beneil Dariush brought the 39-year-old's losing streak to three at UFC 262. The May 2021 contest saw Ferguson lose another contest on the judges' scorecards. The next outing did not see the contest encroach on the final bell as Michael Chandler dispatched the eccentric lightweight via a front kick to the face. This occurred in the second stanza of their UFC 274 fight in May 2022.

The California native had his losing skid extend to five straight as Nate Diaz secured a fourth-round guillotine choke at UFC 279.

Bobby Green brought Ferguson's losing skid to six at UFC 291 when he finished the former interim 155-pound titleholder.

The Pimblett loss was the most recent setback for Tony Ferguson, who has a losing streak now sitting at sevens straight as of this writing.