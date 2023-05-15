Chase Hooper next fight: Here is what you need to know about New England Cartel's Nick Fiore

UFC prospect Chase Hooper is set to step into the octagon once again at UFC Fight Night 223 on May 20th. The card will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hooper has had an interesting trajectory in the UFC. Many can see his potential, but the 23-year-old has had a mixed bag of results. So far, he has gone 3-3 since coming into the UFC and holds a record of 11-3 overall.

He will take on Nick Fiore, a surging New England Cartel member. The New England Cartel is an MMA team based in New England, Massachusetts. Tyson Chartier coaches them.

The team includes accomplished UFC fighters like Rob Font and Calvin Kattar. Font is currently No.6-ranked in the UFC's 135 lb division and is coming off an impressive showing against Adrian Yanez, knocking him out in the very first round.

Kattar, on the other hand, is No.6-ranked in the 145 lb division. Despite impressive showings in the past, he is on a 2-fight skid and will look to get back to winning ways.

Chase Hooper is 3-3 in his last three fights and will look to put away New England Cartel's Nick Fiore

Chase Hooper has built a name for himself with his impressive jiu-jitsu, and he will have to make the most of his ground game to threaten Nick Fiore. Fiore is an accomplished grappler in his own right, with 4 submissions on his record and a 6-1 record overall.

Hooper showed off his impressive jiu-jitsu in a grappling match against UFC veteran and legend Clay Guida. Hooper secured a calf-slicer against Guida in a submission grappling contest at Fury Pro 6, with the event being streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

He also commented on the bout, tweeting:

"Thankful to end the year on a high note doing something I love. It was an honor to complete against a legend and hopefully I put on a good show for everybody"

Chase Hooper @chase_hooper 🏻 🏻 🏻 twitter.com/UFCFightPass/s… UFC FIGHT PASS @UFCFightPass



#FuryPro6 THE DREAM WITH THE CALF SLICER!! THE DREAM WITH THE CALF SLICER!!#FuryPro6 https://t.co/BvBtDb5zXe Thankful to end the year on a high note doing something I love. It was an honor to compete against a legend and hopefully I put on a good show for everybody Thankful to end the year on a high note doing something I love. It was an honor to compete against a legend and hopefully I put on a good show for everybody 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 twitter.com/UFCFightPass/s…

Fiore will welcome the grappling exchanges, and so, may prove to be the perfect opponent for Chase Hooper to show why he's got fans so excited.

Poll : 0 votes