“Chasing the bag” - Danielle Kelly ramps up training camp, eyes another bonus in world title defense against Mayssa Bastos

Danielle Kelly is ramping up her preparation for what could be the match that defines her entire career.

The reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion is putting in the work ahead of her world title defense against the dangerous Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video.

Kelly's first defense of her throne goes down on August 2 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In a short Instagram video, Kelly showed the added preparation she's been putting in her training camp.

She also admitted she wants to lock in another bonus-winning performance when she faces Bastos in Bangkok.

Danielle Kelly, who won two $50,000 bonuses so far, wrote:

"Chasing the bag 💰. Always love getting the extra comp training on Wednesdays."

Kelly has distanced herself as one of the best female grapplers of her generation when she joined ONE Championship in 2022.

After settling for a draw with Japanese women's MMA pioneer Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X, Kelly racked up three straight wins against Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova, former ONE women's strawweight MMA world title contender Ayaka Miura, and IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan.

Kelly's victory over Khan earned her the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title and solidified her reputation as one of her generation's best.

ONE Fight Night 24, like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Danielle Kelly hints she's the underdog in world title defense

She may be the one with the gold, but Danielle Kelly hinted that she's the underdog in her matchup against Mayssa Bastos.

Before ONE Championship officially announced her world title defense, Kelly hinted on Instagram that she would be the underdog in her next matchup because of who she would be facing.

That woman ultimately turned out to be Basots.

Kelly wrote:

"Walking into my next match knowing maybe I'm the biggest underdog [for] my next match."

Bastos is a nine-time IBJJF world champion and had a stellar ONE Championship debut when she dominated Kanae Yamada at ONE Fight Night 20.