Chatri says more world title fights will be added to 'absolutely explosive' ONE 173 in Tokyo on November 16

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has promised additional world championship bouts for ONE 173 in Tokyo, building around the two colossal five-round showdowns locked in for the Ariake Arena showcase on Nov. 16.

During the event's official press conference inside the Japanese capital city last Tuesday, the lifelong martial artist promised fans that more world title scraps are in the works for the promotion's hotly anticipated return to "The Land of the Rising Sun."

"Stay tuned, because we're making some very big announcements in the coming weeks," the ONE head honcho teased. "The fights are going to be absolutely explosive. More world title fights will be announced."

"Japan, let us make this the greatest event in the history of the country once again," Chatri concluded, setting ambitious expectations for what promises to be an unforgettable night of martial arts action in Tokyo.

Thus far, a pair of world title fights across two disciplines will unfold inside the venue in Q4 this year.

In the co-main event, ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane puts his coveted gold on the line in a rematch against two-division MMA kingpin Anatoly Malykhin.

The Senegalese hero handed the mighty Russian warrior the first loss of his career when they participated in an all-out five-round scrap in the main event of ONE 169 in November last year. 'Reug Reug' edged Malykhin by split decision.

Meanwhile, divisional king Superbon meets hometown bet and interim champ Masaaki Noiri in a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification matchup in the main event of ONE 173.

"For the main events of ONE 173, we have arguably two of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers on the planet, facing off for the world championship, the most prestigious belt in striking," Chatri declared on the event's marquee attraction.

"[Two] kickboxing world champions, Masaki Noiri versus Superbon. Interim world champion versus current world champion, pound-for-pound, arguably the greatest strikers on the planet."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any updates or breaking news surrounding ONE 173, the organization's second card in Japan this year.

For how-to-watch info and tickets, head over to watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri thrilled for ONE 173 return

Masaaki Noiri, who fights out of Team Vasileus, bared his excitement to compete infront of his hometown fans in Tokyo, Japan.

"I'm very excited. I was very excited when I was fighting Tawanchai, even during the match. The fact that I will be fighting against Superbon will be more exciting," Noiri said during the same presser.

After a slow start to his promotional campaign, the former two-division K-1 champion reeled in two back-to-back finishes against Shakir Al-Tekreeti and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

His win over Tawanchai at ONE 172 this past March earned him the division's interim crown, which he hopes to upgrade to the undisputed world title when ONE 173 concludes on Nov. 16.

