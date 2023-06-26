Chatri Sityodtong calls Anatoly Malykhin ‘the best heavyweight on the planet’ after destruction of Arjan Bhullar

As far Chatri Sityodtong is concerned, two-sport ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is truly ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’.

The ONE Chairman and CEO made this bold proclamation shortly after the Russian unified the heavyweight belts by destroying Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 last weekend.

True to his word, ‘Sladkiy’ dominated his Canadian-Indian rival from start to finish, before delivering the nail in the coffin in round 3. Malykhin flattened ‘Singh’ and ended his reign with some unforgiving ground and pound.

After yet another scintillating performance, which improved his undefeated record to 13-0 with 13 finishes, Malykhin received another $50,000 performance bonus from the ONE head honcho.

The gracious double champion quickly jumped the ring and went straight to Sityodtong, who was sitting ringside at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The pair exchanged a heartwarming moment, where Sityodtong called Malykhin the greatest heavyweight martial artist in the world:

“Congratulations for everything, congratulations brother, you are the best heavyweight world champion on the planet!"

After witnessing Malykhin’s meteoric rise over the last couple of years, it’s hard to disagree with Sityodtong.

The 35-year-old destroyer’s concussive power was evident since Day 1, as he laid waste to stiff competition on his way to two massive world title belts.

Before taking sole possession of the heavyweight throne, Malykhin also took away Reinier de Ridder’s undefeated record and his ONE light heavyweight gold strap at ONE on Prime Video 5 last year.

Plus, he hasn’t met an opponent he could not finish, which more than adds to his claim as the best heavyweight right now.

Relive Malykhin’s latest handiwork by watching the replay of ONE Friday Fights 22, available free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

