Chatri Sityodtong explains why ONE Championship is well-received by fans in America

Despite being situated on the other side of the globe, ONE Championship has established a solid fan base in North America through the years.

That love from the Americans was evident when the Singapore-based organization made its monumental US debut last May for the historic ONE Fight Night 10 spectacle.

Tickets for the show inside 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado were sold out weeks in advance and were viewed by millions at home through ONE’s partnership with Prime Video.

In a guest appearance on BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio program, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong discussed why the promotion was such a big hit to the action-hungry American audience:

“I think it's the fact that we're 180 degrees, the opposite of anything that exists here in the US. I think, whether it's our multiple discipline platform, whether it's our ethos of martial arts of authentic martial arts, it's a very different approach and something that American fans you know, are very excited about.”

ONE, of course, is indeed the home of martial arts since it caters to a multitude of combat sports disciplines, apart from its stacked mixed martial arts divisions.

American fans crave knockouts and manic displays of striking prowess, making ONE’s Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves a must-watch affair each time. It’s also home to arguably the pound-for-pound greatest kickboxers in the world.

The world’s largest martial arts organization even gave jiu-jitsu the spotlight it deserves, bringing the biggest names in grappling to its burgeoning submission grappling scene.

Plus, the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card certainly delivered from top to bottom, which created an even bigger demand for what the promotion has to offer.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10 and all Amazon cards are available free of charge for Prime Video users in the United States and Canada.