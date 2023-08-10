Chatri Sityodtong says Demetrious Johnson, Sage Northcutt feel “a 100 times better” under ONE’s hydration protocols

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes ONE Championship’s unique weight and hydration tests are both the present and future of martial arts.

The world’s largest martial arts organization continues to be an industry leader by tackling one of the biggest issues in combat sports today, which is weight-cutting via dehydration.

The Singapore-based organization has completely banned the antiquated and dangerous tactic by introducing hydration tests, using urine samples to ensure that athletes are hydrated and ready to perform at their peak conditions.

Apart from making weight limit, fighters must also pass the hydration tests, and failure to do so comes with a sanction of a deducted purse.

By imposing these measures, fighters compete close to their natural weight classes and even up the playing field for everyone.

Sityodtong, in a recent appearance on BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio program, spoke about the effectiveness of the hydration tests.

Moreover, he added that some of the biggest American fighters in the promotion like ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and Sage Northcutt already embraced the trailblazing protocol:

“Athletes like Sage Northcutt or DJ and they'll tell you they feel like 100 times better during fight week. They feel healthier, stronger than they were having to cut a lot of water weight right. It's just so again, it's beneficial.”

Weight cutting, of course, will always be part of combat sports.

As long as you meet the requirements of the scales, it’s a proven and acceptable tactic to gain an upper hand over the opponent.

However, we’ve also seen the devastating effects when fighters opt for extreme measures to shed the excess pounds by willingly dehydrating themselves.

Meanwhile, ONE Championship has found a way to ensure fighter’s safety and allow them to perform at their best come fight time.

Watch Chatri Sityodtong’s full interview: