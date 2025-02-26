Chatri Sityodtong hails Joshua Pacio as “the number one strawweight in the world” after epic comeback win at ONE 171

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Joshua Pacio is the gold standard for 125-pound MMA fighters all over the world.

Ad

The world's largest martial arts organization's head honcho made this clear in the aftermath of 'The Passion's stunning come-from-behind TKO victory over archnemesis Jarred Brooks in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar last Feb. 20.

After escaping multiple submission attempts from 'The Monkey God' in the opening frame, Pacio sent the entire Lusail Sports Arena into a state of pandemonium when he blasted the American in the ensuing round to unify the 125-pound MMA belts.

Ad

Trending

The victory upped the Filipino superstar's record to 23-4 overall, to go along with a remarkable seven victories in world title matches.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

During the ONE 171: Qatar post-event press conference, Sityodtong gave Pacio his flowers by proclaiming him the best strawweight MMA fighter in the world.

"I think for sure, Joshua cemented his status as the number one strawweight in the world. There's no question about that. Yeah, that was an epic performance."

It's certainly not hard to agree with Sityodtong's claim, especially after the statement-making and $50,000 bonus-winning performance that Joshua Pacio pulled off.

Ad

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

Joshua Pacio was surprised he was able to put away Jarred Brooks quickly

Jarred Brooks' grit and sheer toughness have been well-documented in his reign of terror in the strawweight MMA division.

The former 125-pound MMA kingpin loves to break his opponents with grueling pace and immense pressure. However, at ONE 171, Joshua Pacio gave him a taste of his own medicine in round 2.

Ad

Ad

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the Lions Nation MMA affiliate said he thought the fight would come down to the wire but was grateful to get the finish quickly and devastatingly.

"It was unexpected because we expected a five-round war. So I’m ready, we were really prepared for it. We’re blessed to get the win in just round two."

Ad

Watch the full ONE 171 post-event presser:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.