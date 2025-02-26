FREE FULL FIGHT: Joshua Pacio adds another layer of drama in stunning world title win over Jarred Brooks in Qatar trilogy

Filipino MMA star Joshua Pacio closed out the third chapter of his long-running saga with American rival Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20, with some extra drama.

Pacio and 'The Monkey God', who respectively held the ONE strawweight MMA and interim strawweight MMA world championships, clashed over the right to become the undisputed king.

Harkening back to their first meeting in December 2022, 'The Passion' found himself on the wrong end of Brooks' ground game, earmarked by multiple submission attempts. Pacio held his own, however, and seemingly gassed out Brooks.

About 30 seconds into the second round, Pacio took advantage of a stumbling Brooks to take top position on the ground and started pounding away at his body. The Mash Fight Team athlete ultimately succumbed to the punishment at the 4:22 mark, allowing Pacio to win the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship via TKO.

Check out the entire trilogy fight below:

This outing proved how much the 29-year-old Pacio has improved since entering the world's largest martial arts promotion as a wide-eyed prospect in April 2016, giving ONE fans more reason to look forward to his next outings.

Joshua Pacio addresses Jarred Brooks' submission attempts

Joshua Pacio clarified how much trouble he was in when Jarred Brooks cinched in his submission attempts in the first round during the ONE 171 post-event press conference:

"The D'Arce is not actually close, maybe the guillotine and the last one is like 70 percent here. But you know, there's a lot of guys choking me out in the gym. I've been there a hundred times in that position, and I know the feeling. And yeah, it is what it is. I escaped it."

Check out the entire press conference below:

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

