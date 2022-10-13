“This kid is special” - Chatri Sityodtong hypes up Fabricio Andrade against John Lineker

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong can’t wait for the guaranteed fireworks between ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker and rising star Fabricio Andrade.

The two Brazilian knockout artists will serve as the headlining act for the stacked ONE on Prime Video 3 card on October 21 inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Given his advantage in experience and that terrifying one-shot knockout power, many pundits are rolling with Lineker to defend his 145-pound throne for the first time.

Sityodtong, though, thinks otherwise. The ONE Championship head honcho said it would be foolish to count Andrade out and believes he might just be the person to give ‘Hands of Stone’ his first taste of defeat inside the circle.

Sityodtong, who appeared on the latest episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, said:

“I think [Lineker] is the underdog in this fight... Fabricio Andrade is a next-level talent. Obviously I have a lot of respect for John and he’s a big monster KO puncher but you gotta keep your eye on this guy Fabricio Andrade. He’s just an elite level striker and just a very talented guy.”

After joining ONE as a relatively unknown fighter in 2020, ‘Wonder Boy’ has taken the entire bantamweight division by storm. Fabricio Andrade steamrolled through his first five fights inside the circle and climbed to second place in ONE’s 145-pound ranks.

It’s not like he was grinding out close fights either. The Tiger Muay Thai superstar has been making quick work of his opponents, with his last three wins coming by way of first-round finishes. His upcoming match with Lineker is another classic case of youth going up against experience.

As far as Sityodtong is concerned, there will be a changing of the guard at ONE on Prime Video 3. Even a former UFC world champion thinks the same, according to the ONE Chairman:

“It’s funny because my buddy Rafael dos Anjos sparred with Fabricio Andrade back in Brazil, I think a couple of years ago, and he said this kid is special.”

Catch Chatri Sityodtong's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Fabricio Andrade wants to leave a big impression on the North American audience

Aside from usurping Lineker as the king of the bantamweights, Fabricio Andrade also has another mission in mind at ONE on Prime Video 3.

He wants to convert Lineker’s existing North American fans into his fold. The 25-year-old challenger can certainly do so if he wins this massive bout, which will air live on US primetime via Prime Video.

Andrade shared in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Lineker already has a name in America. So, when I fight him and knock him out in the first round – which no one has done yet – the American audience will see the difference in my level compared to all these fighters.”

