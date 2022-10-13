“I got to beat the best guys” - Fabricio Andrade believes defeating John Lineker will be crucial to his legacy

Fabricio Andrade is aiming high in his career and wants to collect the best names on his resume. At ONE on Prime Video 3, he will have a major opportunity when he faces the bantamweight king John Lineker.

Since as long as 'Hands of Stone' has been in ONE Championship, 'Wonder Boy' has been begging for a match against him. Andrade will soon have his chance against his compatriot, and he wants to prove to the world that he is the best at bantamweight.

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA, Andrade explained:

"Yeah, for sure. That's why he was the first guy that I actually called out before I even asked for the title. I wanted to fight him because I knew he was already the best fighter in ONE when he changed promotion. I want to be the best so I got to beat the best guys."

Before Andrade was a top-ranked contender, he still wanted to fight Lineker. The 25-year-old Brazilian did not get his shot immediately and was forced to earn his place. He is now on an impressive seven-fight win streak with the most recent three victories coming by way of first-round knockout.

Meanwhile, 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker earned the ONE bantamweight world championship earlier this year when he knocked out Bibiano Fernandes.

Nicolas Atkin @NicoSCMP



"Wonder Boy" closing in on a bantamweight title shot.

#ONEChampionship

#ONEFullCircle

Fabricio Andrade gets it done again. 1st-round KO with the liver shot against Jeremy Pacatiw."Wonder Boy" closing in on a bantamweight title shot. Fabricio Andrade gets it done again. 1st-round KO with the liver shot against Jeremy Pacatiw."Wonder Boy" closing in on a bantamweight title shot.#ONEChampionship #ONEFullCircle https://t.co/bc9paVKywl

Fabricio Andrade respected by Demetrious Johnson

Brazil's Fabricio Andrade is a highly talented fighter with several KO/TKO wins on his record. 'Wonder Boy' is respected by his fellow ONE Championship fighters, notably 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Johnson said:

“Fabricio Andrade, he’s f****** good. That fight is going to be sick between him and John Lineker... I really like Andrade. I really, really do. I think it’s the way he comes out and fights. He pushes the pace, he takes risks. I think that fight against John Lineker is going to be a great fight.”

Demetrious Johnson is an all-time great in MMA, who won the ONE flyweight world championship in August by knocking out Adriano Moraes in a rematch. Now, 'Mighty Mouse' is looking forward to the Lineker and Andrade showdown at ONE on Prime Video 3.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 Fabricio Andrade is the future Fabricio Andrade is the future🏆 https://t.co/gphd9gLl3n

Poll : 0 votes