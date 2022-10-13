“He cannot do anything else” - Fabricio Andrade thinks John Lineker is a one-dimensional striker

ONE bantamweight world title contender, Fabricio Andrade, had some choice words for the champion John Lineker. In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA, the heavy-hitting Brazilian striker described what he thought of Lineker's striking.

When asked what he thought of Lineker's penchant for powerful hooks inside and whether or not he'd hit him with them, Fabricio Andrade said:

"He cannot do anything else. It's his style, it is the only thing he knows how to do, it's to go there and throw hands, and all these guys stay there, stand with him, and get knocked out, but that's not what's going to happen to me. We are strikers but not on the same level. I do everything like my movement is better than his movement. I throw punches, I throw elbows, I throw knees, I throw kicks, and my timing is good. So our striking is not on the same level."

Though his assessment of Lineker's striking toolbox can be debated, what Andrade said about his own stand-up game is true. 'Wonder Boy' has power and explosiveness in pretty much every limb of his body. He can translate such power through any kind of strike he desires - from punches, kicks, elbows to knees. We'll just have to wait until ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21 to see how these two knockout kings mesh their striking games.

Fabricio Andrade predicts he'll finish John Lineker inside one round

Shortly after the world title fight between ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade was announced, the latter took to Instagram and posted a bold prediction:

"2 long years on the hunting but I can’t blame the man for running from me I am actually happy he got to be world champion before our fight. But I know, he knows and the fans know it Joh lineker is going to sleep inside of a round and now is just matter of time! #ANDNEW #mainevent #wonderboy #onechampionship #oneonprimevideo3"

It's been said that you have to have a near-insane level of self-confidence to survive and make it big in the fight business. Though we don't find Fabricio Andrade's prediction to be completely insane, we would say it's quite bold.

The confidence and self-belief Andrade has coming into this fight will definitely help him in overcoming the obstacles Lineker will put him through.

