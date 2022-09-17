“It was only a matter of time” - Fabricio Andrade’s patience is finally paying off with match against John Lineker

Heavy-hitting ONE bantamweight world title challenger 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is finally realizing his dream of becoming a world champion. All he has to do is go through perhaps ONE's hardest-hitting world champion today, John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker.

It's a tall order and, for some, a near impossible task. For Andrade, however, it was bound to happen. It's his destiny to take the strap from his fellow Brazilian knockout artist.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his much-anticipated clash with 'Hands of Stone'. When asked what his thoughts are on his world title opportunity, 'Wonder Boy' said:

“I knew it was only a matter of time if I keep doing what I’ve been doing - putting guys out in the first round. It was only a matter of time for the opportunity to come, and I’ve been waiting for that.”

It seems like Andrade and Lineker are truly bound to collide in their paths to greatness. The two men have been putting their opposition away left and right. Although it was Lineker who realized world title gold first, that doesn't mean Andrade won't be right on his backside waiting to snatch it away from him. This bout is truly a showdown between two knockout artists like no other.

Watch the full interview here:

Fabricio Andrade blasts through Kwon Won Il to earn world title shot, calls out John Lineker

In a fight that earned him a shot at Lineker's world title, Fabricio Andrade made short work of the ultra-tough and powerful 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il at ONE 158. The Brazilian striker folded the South Korean slugger with a roundhouse kick to the body that seemingly took all the air out of his opponent.

It wasn't an accumulation of damage or a swarming attack that led to the finish. Andrade used timing, perfect placement and, most importantly, earth-rattling power to finish his foe. The KO was so amazing that it not only earned Andrade a world title shot, it also won him a $50,000 performance bonus.

After the bout, 'Wonder Boy' took the mic and spoke about the finish and proceeded to call out John Lineker:

"I have been working a lot with my kicks. Everything, you know. And I knew he [Kwon] have some openings and I knew when I touch him, I have some different power, you know. I have some different speed and I knew I was going to finish him and I know I'm gonna finish [ONE bantamweight champion] John Lineker. Get ready boy, you are next."

One can surmise that the greatness of the KO coupled with the darting callout was instrumental in Andrade's eventual world title shot after. We say he deserves it more than anyone in his division.

Watch Fabricio Andrade's KO of Kwon here:

