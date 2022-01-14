Chatri Sityodtong opens as betting favorite in hypothetical fight with Dana White on Cloudbet

Chatri Sityodtong versus Dana White may still be a hypothetical matchup, but online crypto betting website cloudbet has already posted betting odds and a date for the wild showdown.

The website installed the ONE chairman and CEO as the slight favorite in the match at -143 odds to win against a +114 odds for a win by the UFC president. The fight is listed under February 12, one day after ONE Championship’s third event of the year, ONE: Bad Blood.

While the match is unlikely to materialize on the said date, the opening line for their potential matchup could be a good starting point for both executives to consider making it happen.

Dana White has built a reputation as a tough guy while working as the leading executive of one of the oldest MMA promotions in the world. He is noted to have been an amateur boxer long before his days as a promoter. White has also claimed that he would have won a boxing match against UFC veteran Tito Ortiz if that fight materialized.

Meanwhile, Chatri Sityodtong has 35 years of Muay Thai experience and a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. As a lifelong martial artist, Sityodtong trains five to six times a week at one to two hours a day, which makes him a bit more fight-ready than his counterpart.

Like any fighting odds, the line may move as the fight draws closer. However, considering the betting cap on this matchup and its hypothetical nature, it may stay this way unless both bosses give an inclination that this bout might happen.

Chatri Sityodtong open to fighting Dana White

At least half of the parties have expressed a willingness to get it on, as Chatri Sityodtong appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to address rumors about this potential dream match.

The ONE chairman and CEO shared that his social media team was having fun with his training videos, which led Helwani to believe that he’s not looking to pick a fight with White. Chatri Sityodtong answered:

“I didn’t say that, I said the social media team had fun with it, and I went with it, right?"

Asked to clarify, Sityodtong further explained:

“If there’s a fight with someone my age, then why not?”

The ONE chairman and CEO further shared that he was willing to fight the right opponent:

“Our marketing has definitely asked me to do so [fight on one of the cards] and I said, ‘look, if it’s the right opponent, but it has to be the right opponent.’”

Watch his comments here:

