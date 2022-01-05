UFC’s Dana White vs. ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong – the crossover dream match to end all dream matches

The UFC and ONE Championship are the biggest MMA promotions in the world today. While their wealth of talent has us salivating for potential dream matches, there’s one match that will be worthy of a main event billing ahead of any hypothetical match fathomable – Dana White vs. Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Championship’s official Instagram page posted a training video of the ONE Chairman and CEO with a caption that read:

“Who wants to see Chatri vs. Dana? 👀 @yodchatri”

However, don’t make the mistake of thinking that should this match happen, fans are just getting two suits pretending to be fighters. Both executives have strong martial arts backgrounds and are clearly not the type of people you’d mess with on the streets.

Digging through available information on White, we learned that the UFC President was an amateur boxer long before his days as a promoter and trained in BJJ for fitness purposes. His confidence in his skills led him to claim that he could have beaten former MMA star Tito Ortiz in a boxing match.

Meanwhile, Sityodtong has over 35 years of experience in Muay Thai and recently obtained his brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. On paper, competing against his American counterpart doesn’t seem like a fair match, which he acknowledged in a press conference last year by saying White probably doesn’t know how to fight.

With ONE Championship pioneering ideas like a special-rules match, the two executives could just sit down and talk about their own set of rules to make this a match that favors each of their strengths.

ONE Championship fighters sound off on potential matchup

If there’s one thing that Jake Paul has taught us, it’s that people also want to see non-professionals and semi-professionals mix it up in a ring or, in this case, a cage.

It rings true for this particular matchup, as athletes from ONE Championship are all voicing their thoughts on the match in the comments section of the post. Former UFC fighter and current ONE strawweight contender Jarred Brooks knows how this matchup will turn out:

“Uncle @yodchatri would beat the breaks off Dana .”

ONE heavyweight contender Alain Ngalani didn’t explicitly say who he would bet on, but we may have an idea:

“Like music 🎶 to my ears.. I know who my money 💰 is on 💥”

ONE women’s flyweight Colbey Northcutt also looks like she has a favorite in the match:

“Not even a competition 😂”

No.3-ranked bantamweight Yusup Saadulaev wasn’t subtle in his choice:

“Chatri will smash Dana 😎😀”

ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi, ONE heavyweight contender Alexandre Machado, and top-ranked ONE bantamweight kickboxing contender Alaverdi Ramazanov all shared fire emojis, expressing their interest in watching this fight happen.

ONE Championship president Chatri Sityodtong had one thing to say in the comments section of the post:

Also Read Article Continues below

“Send me location 🤣”

Edited by C. Naik