Chatri Sityodtong on potential ONE Championship event in the United Kingdom

Following the massive success of ONE Championship’s on-site United States debut, it won’t be long until the largest martial arts organization in the world brings its act to the United Kingdom.

This was confirmed by ONE CEO Chatri Sitydotong shortly after the success of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video earlier this month.

“I talked to my team yesterday about this. Our fanbase in the UK is blowing up,” he said during the post-event press conference.

After dominating the Asian market, the largest martial arts organization in the world continued its quest to reach its massive audience across the world, beginning with the US.

It’s no secret that the largest martial arts organization in the world is home to several British fan favorites, spearheaded by ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and former ONE bantamweight world title challenger Liam Harrison.

If the promotion’s UK invasion will indeed turn into reality, Sityodtong said a super fight between these two compatriots should headline the historic event.

In an interview on the Kickin’ It With Liam Harrison Podcast, the ONE Chairman already proposed a venue in mind, picturing a sold-out crowd inside the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Truth be told, a striking showdown between Haggerty and Harrison for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown is undoubtedly a fitting main event for a card of this magnitude.

The pair of heavy-hitting Brits are not each other’s biggest fans at the moment, following a heated back-and-forth online.

However, before this epic showdown materializes, we must await Harrison’s full recovery from his knee injury.

In the meantime, North American fans with a Prime Video subscription can watch the replay of the spectacular ONE Fight Night 10 card free of charge.

