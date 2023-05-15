Liam Harrison plans to bring “disrespectful” Jonathan Haggerty back down to earth

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison wants to serve Jonathan Haggerty a slice of humble pie if their paths ever cross inside the circle.

The public’s interest in a Brit-on-Brit showdown between these two arose shortly after ‘The General’ pulled off a massive upset over Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 last month to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.

Harrison, who is currently recuperating from knee surgery, was thrilled that his compatriot called him out. However, that turned out to be a backhanded compliment.

‘The Hitman’ understandably took offense when Haggerty called him “the easiest fight in the division.”

Speaking to ONE Championship during his appearance at the promotion’s on-site United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10, Harrison offered a scathing response to Haggerty’s supposed lack of respect:

“He’s just got no respect whatsoever, and I want to humble him. I’ll bring him back down to earth with a crash if he thinks I’m the easiest fight in that division because I guarantee he hasn’t fought anyone who can hit as hard as I do.”

Meanwhile, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong already expressed his interest in doing a Haggerty vs. Harrison match as the headlining act of the Singapore-based organization’s planned debut in the United Kingdom.

The promotion’s head honcho even hinted at doing it at the iconic Wembley Stadium during an interview on the Kickin’ It With Liam Harrison Podcast.

Harrison, for his part, said he would accept that offer in a heartbeat as his return match from injury.

However, if given the choice, he prefers to fight one more time upon his full recovery, before settling his business with Haggerty with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

Poll : 0 votes