Liam Harrison reveals extent of knee injury that cost him fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Liam Harrison was eager to seize the biggest opportunity of his career to throw hands with an undefeated boxing icon.

However, given the circumstances surrounding his severely injured knee, ‘The Hitman’ chose wisely and decided to live to fight another day.

Earlier this year, news broke that Harrison accepted Floyd Mayweather’s offer for a massive boxing exhibition showdown in the Brit’s hometown at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The ONE Muay Thai superstar, who was at the time still recovering from torn ligaments in his knee that he sustained against Nong-O Hama, jumped at the chance and began training for the bout.

However, his injury appeared to be more serious than originally thought, and pushing himself with intense training only worsened it.

Harrison, who was in attendance at 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10 last week, recalled the harrowing ordeal to Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post:

“As soon as I started to move around and do a bit of sparring, my knee just ballooned up and I said to my surgeon, ‘well I better get through this’ and he said ‘listen you might cause some damage that I can’t fix. You might end up needing a knee replacement by the time you’re 40. You might end up walking with a limp. Is any of that gonna be worth it?’”

Although it was a tough pill to swallow, Liam Harrison ultimately decided to do what was best for his career and listened to the doctor’s orders. He added:

“I’m like ‘nah, no it’s not.’ Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but never mind that’s how life goes sometimes.”

Now on the road to a full recovery, the Bad Company standout said he’s expecting to return to the Circle sometime around October.

Watch the full interview below:

