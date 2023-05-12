Recovering Liam Harrison shares timetable for his possible return

Liam Harrison plans to be back in action by this October if all goes well with his recovery.

‘The Hitman’ is currently rehabbing after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year. In a recent interview with The South China Morning Post, Harrison revealed that he hopes to start training camp in late summer for his highly anticipated fall return:

“I’m good, rehabs in my knees, rehabs going very well,” Harrison said. “I’m looking to be back, ready to start a fight camp right around end of August, September. Looking to be back in there, the ring, I reckon October time.”

Watch the full interview below:

The 90-win veteran last appeared inside the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August. After scoring back-to-back wins against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK.Saenchai, Liam Harrison earned an opportunity to dethrone former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Things quickly turned disastrous as ‘The Hitman’ suffered a technical knockout just past the two-minute mark after Nong-O delivered an especially brutal leg kick that immediately dropped the British striking standout.

When he returns to the circle later this year, Liam Harrison hopes to become a regular part of ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Once back on the winning path, ‘The Hitman’ will almost certainly seek an all-Brit showdown with newly crowned ONE world champion, Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

Haggerty did what neither Liam Harrison nor any man had been able to do before him under the ONE Championship banner; defeat Thai legend Nong-O Hama inside the circle. Haggerty’s massive upset at ONE Fight Night 9 could ultimately lead to a bantamweight clash between Harrison and ‘The General’ in ONE Championship’s long-awaited UK debut.

Poll : 0 votes