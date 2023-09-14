Chatri Sityodtong on prime Superlek: “He's a killer in great shape”

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 is still in his prime and will continue to be a force to reckon with for the foreseeable future.

The ONE boss shared in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post how ‘The Kicking Machine’ is in fighting form and has many to aim for moving forward in his career.

Sityodtong said:

“There's no way he's retiring. He's only 27 years old, he's a killer in great shape, injury-free, and there's no way he'll call it a day. I think he's going to try to go for an MMA world title or at least defend his [kickboxing] world title and break records.”

Check out the interview below:

Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will challenge for the division’s Muay Thai gold against reigning title holder Rodtang Jitmuangnon in an all-Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 in Bangkok.

It will be his fifth outing for this year alone, and Superlek is looking to make it five straight victories as well while he guns for a second world title.

Rodtang, meanwhile, is making the sixth defense of the championship belt he won in August 2019.

His last successful defense came back in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, where he knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round of their title clash.

ONE Friday Fights 34 takes place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.