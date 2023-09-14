“We are entering the Superlek era” - Fans see Superlek dethroning Rodtang to reach double-champ status

Fight fans believe we are just days away from the beginning of the Superlek era in ONE championship.

On September 22, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will return to the circle for the fifth time in 2023 for what is sure to be the biggest fight of his combat sports career.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will finally have the chance to challenge current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon when ONE returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 34.

Gearing up for the long-awaited dream match, Superlek is putting in work, as seen in a video clip courtesy of another icon in the art of eight limbs, Saenchai, who just happens to be recording from another angle.

“Looking CRISP 💯 Can ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek dethrone flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34? 🏆”

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, fans were quick to suggest that Superlek will be the man to finally end Rodtang’s reign of terror over the flyweight division.

“Respect to Rodtang, but we are entering the Superlek era. I can feel it.”

“And new!!!!!!!”

“Most definitely! But will he? Most definitely!”

“Bro just watch who’s recording"

“Winner vs Haggerty is a must 🔥🔥🔥”

Both men enter the bout with an undefeated Muay Thai record under the ONE Championship banner, but only one can leave the iconic arena with their ‘O’ intact. Will Superlek break through and claim the biggest win of his career thus far, or will ‘The Iron Man’ once again prove why he is the most feared striker in the world?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.