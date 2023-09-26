Chatri Sityodtong proud to keep “pushing the envelope” of women’s martial arts through female-led OFN14

ONE Championship continues to honor the best female fighters across multiple disciplines by giving them a global platform to display their excellence.

The baddest women martial artists on the planet will once again invade the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 for the stacked ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video extravaganza.

This star-studded card is littered with killers from top to bottom, including four gargantuan women’s bouts with three world titles hanging in the balance.

Chatri Sityodtong, for one, couldn't hide his excitement for the promotion’s return to Singapore, headlined by the interim atomweight MMA world title showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

The ONE Chairman and CEO shared in an interview with Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post:

“Yeah, I think Ham and Stamp, but also the fact that we have three world title fights, female and again, the only global organization to do something like this, and then it was a couple of years ago where we had the all-female card, right? We’re always innovating, pushing the envelope, and making sure that we’re using our platform, our voice, for a better world.”

In the co-main event, Smilla Sundell will defend her strawweight Muay Thai crown against fellow atomweight Muay Thai world titlist Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Elsewhere, world-class BJJ savants Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will vie for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Fans of the striking arts will also be delighted by the special-rules showdown between ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in four-ounce gloves.

Meanwhile, ONE, the world’s largest martial arts organization, is no stranger to hosting trailblazing events like ONE Fight Night 14, following the massive success of ONE: Empower in 2021. That historic card featured eight women-only bouts across multiple disciplines.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Here's Chatri Sityodtong's full SCMP MMA interview: