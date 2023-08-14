Chatri Sityodtong respects Lee family mourning: “It’s extremely devastating”

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong still mourns with the Lee family following the death of teenage sensation ‘The Prodigy’ Victoria Lee late last December.

The Lee family, who have two ONE world champions in reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion Christian Lee, are ONE Championship royalty.

Their fights are the most exciting, most dramatic spectacles in the history of the promotion, but after losing a loved one, fans can imagine the family’s immense grieving process following Victoria’s untimely death.

In a recent guest appearance on the Just Scrap Radio podcast, Sityodtong says he rarely talks with Angela or Christian about work, and just chooses to respect their privacy and allow them to take as much time as they need to get through this dark period of their lives.

The Thai-Japanese businessman said:

“You know, the Lee family has always been very tight-knit very, very close. I mean, I haven't seen a family like that, probably ever, where the parents and the kids are super close and there's so much love and just so much harmony, and really it's a very close-knit family. So obviously it's extremely devastating, when, you know, an 18-year-old potential future superstar or world champion, but more importantly a sibling and a daughter, passes away.”

See the interview below:

As of the moment, only Christian has expressed interest in returning to professional competition, sometime in 2024. It is unclear whether or not Angela will follow suit, although she is expected to make a statement in September regarding her fighting future.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Angela and Christian Lee.