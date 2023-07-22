FREE FULL FIGHT: Christian Lee’s epic comeback against Kiamrian Abbasov for welterweight gold

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage from Christian Lee’s legendary win against Kiamari Abbasov.

In August 2022, Lee regained the ONE lightweight MMA world title with a second-round TKO against Ok Rae Yoon. Three months later, ‘The Warrior’ looks to create history by becoming a two-division world champion. He was matched up with the then-welterweight king, Abbasov, leading to a war in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4.

Lee quickly found himself in trouble after getting knocked down by Abbasov. The reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion began running out of energy, but he wouldn’t be denied. In the fourth round, ‘The Warrior’ secured a fourth-round TKO to cap off an impressive comeback win.

ONE recently re-posted the footage of Abbasov vs. Lee on YouTube with the caption saying:

“ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee stepped up to challenge ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov in a nail-biting MMA war in 2022!”

Christian Lee hasn’t fought since his November 2022 bout against Kiamrian Abbasov. Lee’s younger sister, Victoria Lee, tragically passed away in December 2022, leaving the family with a mental hurdle to overcome.

As a result, ‘The Warrior’ has given ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong his blessing to utilize an interim world title for the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Luckily, Christian Lee plans to fight again after prioritizing his mental health. The same can’t be said for his sister, Angela Lee, who hasn’t decided whether or not she will ever return to defend her ONE atomweight MMA world title.

'The Warrior’ is expected to return in 2024.