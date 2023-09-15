Chatri Sityodtong says ‘electric’ ONE Friday Fights cards have made fans appreciate Muay Thai more

It’s no secret that ONE Friday Fights has been the best addition to the martial arts realm since the turn of the year.

ONE Championship’s weekly installment inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, has provided a golden opportunity for up-and-coming fighters, veterans, and world champions to leave their mark on the grandest stage possible.

The Muay Thai-heavy card, which heads for its 34th edition when ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his gold versus Superlek Kiatmoo9 on Friday, September 22, has achieved one thing after another.

And with the hotly-anticipated showdown set to go down in less than a week, there’s no doubting just how hyped the martial arts fraternity is, including ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In a live interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts this week, the lifelong martial artist shared his views on the card and why he believes ONE Friday Fights has helped elevate the status of ‘the art of eight limbs.’

He said:

“The way I think about this journey over the last 12 years, there’s always a chapter. It’s a book. And it’s an ongoing book. So, this year is a chapter of record high-level events every Friday, and I felt a duty to bring back and restore Muay Thai.”

"But we’re The Home of Martial Arts. And we’re always showcasing mixed martial arts, grappling, kickboxing, or Muay Thai. This year, maybe was a little bit Muay Thai-heavy, but I don’t think fans missed a beat, man. I think they’ve gone crazy for ONE Friday Fights. It’s insane. Insane. The KO rate is like 70 percent, and the fights are just electric.”

Watch the interview here:

Sityodtong can definitely expect no less when ONE Friday Fights 34 gets underway inside the revered venue in the Thai capital on September 22.

The card will be available live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.