Chatri Sityodtong says Liam Harrison almost couldn’t get a ticket for ONE Friday Fights 34: “It’s completely sold out”

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was excited to report that tickets for next week’s ONE Friday Fights event are already sold out, so much so that other fighters in the promotion have a hard time getting one.

The ONE boss cited the case of British striker Liam Harrison for whom he had to go to great lengths to get tickets.

Chatri Sityodtong shared this in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

“It’s completely sold out. I almost couldn't get Liam Harrison tickets, okay? So, I had to pull a lot of strings. It's obviously Liam ‘The Hitman’ and I don't want to be a victim of ‘The Hitman'. So, I had to get him tickets, you know.”

Check out the interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 takes place on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be headlined by the long-awaited all-champion clash of Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Rodtang will be defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against the division’s No.1 contender and concurrent kickboxing champion Superlek.

‘The Iron Man’ is making his sixth defense of the world title he won in August 2019, while ‘The Kicking Machine’ is competing in his fifth match for this year alone.

Pundits and observers are divided on who will come out victorious in the highly anticipated contest but are sure that it is going to be a true barnburner.

Apart from the Rodtang-Superlek title showdown, ONE Friday Fights 34 will feature 10 other quality matches of Muay Thai, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.