Chatri Sityodtong on Rodtang vs. Superlek Muay Thai superfight: “People think Superlek is going to win”

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong describes the upcoming superfight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 as highly interesting for how the dynamics between the two fighters are viewed.

The two Thai superstars will collide at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In the marquee event, Rodtang will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek, the concurrent No. 1 Muay Thai contender and kickboxing king in the division.

It took a while before the superfight was arranged but the promotion always believed it was a showdown that had to be made.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said the outcome of the scheduled clash between ‘The Iron Man’ and “The Kicking Machine’ is very much open considering how highly capable of winning the protagonists are.

The ONE executive said:

“That's (win) what I think Superlek wants to do. It's kind of interesting because before the fight was made, everyone around the world said Rodtang was scared and the fight was never gonna happen. You know, I know behind the scenes I talk to these guys all the time.”

Sityodtong continued:

“And it's interesting because you talk to Muay Thai experts around the world, even in Thailand, people think Superlek is going to win.”

Check out the interview below:

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang will be making his sixth title defense.

He is coming off a huge win in his last fight in May at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, knocking out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round to retain his world title.

The impressive win also netted Rodtang a $100,000 performance bonus from Sityodtong.

Superlek, meanwhile, will be making his fifth fight appearance in ONE for this year alone. He competed in January, March, June and July in matches he all convincingly won.

Against Rodtang, he is seeking to become a double ONE world champion and solidify his standing as one of the best, if not the best, strikers on the planet.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.