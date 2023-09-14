Chatri Sityodtong reveals Superlek “would consider doing MMA” after Rodtang fight

There isn’t much left for Superlek Kiatmoo9 to prove in the realm of Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The Thai megastar is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and is on the cusp of reaching double-champ status in ONE Championship.

Superlek will head to the biggest fight of his career when he challenges Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the man many consider an unparalleled striker, for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

The titanic showdown between these two icons will transpire at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22.

While Superlek has solidified an undeniable legacy in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, there is another sport where he could possibly have the same impact.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed in an interview with the South China Morning Post that ‘The Kicking Machine’ plans to jump into mixed martial arts sooner rather than later.

Sityodtong said Superlek feels MMA will give him a different challenge than the ones he’s had in the two striking disciplines.

“So what he did say was, he would consider doing MMA because MMA would be a brand new sport for him. He considers the ONE Championship belt the pinnacles of Muay Thai and then he'll have achieved it all. But he still wants to make a boatload of money.”

Superlek is easily one of the greatest Thai fighters of this generation and already holds an incredible resume that would put him in the GOAT conversation once he hangs up the gloves.

The 27-year-old holds an incredible professional record of 135-29 and is at 11-1 in his one ONE Championship tenure.

A former Lumpinee Stadium world champion, Superlek achieved global notoriety when he beat two-time ISKA world champion Daniel Puertas for the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January this year.

Watch Sityodtong's entire interview below: