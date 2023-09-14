Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang and Superlek are ‘in unbelievable shape’ ahead of ONE Friday Fights 34 

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to produce a thrilling Muay Thai affair when they lock horns at ONE Friday Fights 34.

The lifelong martial artist has kept close tabs on the pair of world champions ahead of their clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 22.

During a live interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts on Wednesday, the self-made entrepreneur had this to say on their preparation heading into this monumental showdown.

Sityodtong said:

“From my understanding from both camps, from both their teams on-ground, Superlek and Rodtang are in unbelievable shape. They’re even ready to go tomorrow.”

While he thinks both martial artists are ready to bring the house down inside the Thai capital next week, many analysts and combat sports fans are suggesting that ‘The Iron Man’ has been slacking off his usual training program – as seen on his social media posts over the past couple of weeks.

Despite that sentiment in the air over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion’s preparedness to face arguably his toughest challenger to date, the ONE head honcho remains certain that his dedication is at an all-time high.

In the same interview, he shared:

“Rodtang is very motivated. He’s training very hard every day. You can see the clips he posts. But that’s only a fraction of what he's doing.”

Watch the video here:

Of course, many believe that’s the case only because Superlek – the organization’s flyweight kickboxing world champion – has enjoyed a banner year so far.

‘The Kicking Machine’ kicked off 2023 with a dominant decision win to claim the coveted prize over Daniel Puertas in January.

He has since added a trio of highlight-reel finishes across Muay Thai and kickboxing to stamp his name as one of the finest performers this year.

Rodtang vs. Superlek will serve as the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.