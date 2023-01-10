Daniel Puertas thankful for opportunity to compete for world title after quick fight reshuffle

At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Spain’s Daniel Puertas was on the positive end of a late change to the event.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi vacated his title after informing ONE Championship that he would not be able to make the weight limit whilst hydrated. With Superlek Kiatmuu9 left without an opponent for January 13, Puertas was promoted into the fight for the vacant world title.

Originally scheduled to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the Spaniard is now set for the co-main event in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Daniel Puertas spoke about the opportunity that he was given and how it could impact his career:

“I feel very happy for this opportunity to fight for the world title. I truly believe this is the best belt a kickboxer fighter like me can compete for right now.”

He added:

“This would be a major step in my career as a fighter because I would be earning the most prestigious title in the world.”

Puertas will face off against Superlek, who would’ve been the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix champion if he had made weight in the final.

The Thai fighter is riding a three-fight win streak after defeating all of his opponents in the tournament. He will be a tough test for Puertas, who will be making just his second appearance inside the circle.

Superlek compares Daniel Puertas with former world champion Ilias Ennahachi

On January 13, ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 has the chance to add a kickboxing world title to his already impressive career. At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, the Thai striker will fight for the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Originally, Superlek was scheduled to face defending champion Ilias Ennahachi for the flyweight kickboxing world championship. After Ennahachi vacated his belt due to weight issues, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will now face Spain’s Daniel Puertas for the vacant gold.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai fighter insisted that he is completely comfortable with the change of opponents. Comparing Puertas to the former world champion Ennahachi, 'The Kicking Machine' said:

"Daniel Puertas is an aggressive fighter who loves to walk toward his foe, while Ilias’ style is hit-and-move. I think it is easier to fight with Daniel than Ilias because I can choose what I should hit and I can read his movement easier."

At the age of just 27, Superlek has more than one hundred bouts to his name and several world titles in Muay Thai. Now, he plans on earning a kickboxing world championship in ONE.

Fans are no doubt excited to see 'The Kicking Machine' battle Spain's Daniel Puertas for the vacant ONE flyweight world championship at ONE Fight Night 6. The January 13 fight card is live and free for North American fans with Prime Video.

