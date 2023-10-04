Chatri Sityodtong says ONE athletes the ‘very best on the planet’ compared to other promotions: “Legit killers”

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes his product is far superior to any of the competition because of one reason – ONE simply has the better talent.

ONE Championship features world champion martial artists across various combat disciplines on its roster – world champions in Muay Thai, kickboxing, wrestling, submission grappling, BJJ, boxing, and MMA.

Sityodtong says it’s for this very reason why fans are mesmerized by the level of skill they witness inside the circle, whether it’s Muay Thai and kickboxing star Stamp Fairtex taking on boxing and MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan, kickboxing and Muay Thai icons Rodtang and Superlek doing battle, or elite human-pretzel makers Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan going to war on the ground.

Compared to other organizations like the UFC and Bellator, Sityodtong believes there’s just an immense gap.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, the Thai-Japanese lifelong martial artist said:

“What you see in the UFC is very sloppy, mediocre-ish striking because they’re not strikers. A typical UFC fighter is a D1 college wrestler, 7-0 in the minor leagues and then they do a little bit of striking and then they enter the UFC. At ONE, all these are world champions before they arrive and they’re already multiple world champions at the peak of their careers when they arrive.

“Anyone from Anissa Meksen to [Jonathan] Di Bella to Rodtang or Tawanchai or Superbon - any of these legit killers. That’s what makes us different. If you look at our roster, I think UFC has about 700 athletes and so do we, around there, but if you look at the number of world championship titles that our athletes have won before they joined ONE, it’s like half the organization. You go to UFC or Bellator, it’s like 20-30 maximum. That’s why you see a lot of sloppy jiu-jitsu or sloppy low-level striking in those organizations, whereas in ONE, you see the very, very best on the planet in each of their disciplines and of course in MMA as well. So I think bar none, we have the most exciting experience for fans all over the world.”

See the interview below:

If you’ve never seen a ONE Championship event before, now’s your chance. There’s one coming up this weekend and it’s a can’t-miss.

ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action for free on Amazon Prime Video.

In the main event, Vietnamese-American star Thanh Le takes on Russia’s Ilya Freymanov for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title.

