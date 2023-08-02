Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Championship and Amazon’s massive partnership has “exceeded expectations”

ONE Championship’s partnership with Amazon has so far created an incredible shift in the global martial arts landscape, and things look poised to continue growing in the years to follow.

In an interview with BJPenn.com's Just Scrap Radio, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said the partnership between his organization and Amazon blew what they initially expected from the deal.

Sityodtong pointed out to the successful ONE Fight Night 10 card, which marked ONE Championship’s on-site arrival in the United States.

He said:

“Well, our partnership with Amazon has been huge. Amazon and ONE we're super happy with the partnership.”

Sityodtong added:

“It's exceeded all expectations for both Amazon and for us. And I think the proof was in the pudding with our May 5th debut here in the US in Denver. Obviously, a sold-out show several weeks in advance and I was genuinely shocked that we created the buzz or that there was a big fan base already for ONE.”

ONE Championship held its major cards primarily in Asia for much of its existence, with the first nine Amazon cards being held across Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The tenth Amazon card, however, was held in Denver with a capacity crowd pulling up inside the 1stBank Arena. ONE Fight Night 10 was a stacked 11-fight event that saw ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson retain his belt against rival Adriano Moraes in the main event.

Following the success of ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship also announced that it will have four shows in the United States in 2024.

While details of the 2024 US shows have yet to be announced, all past ONE Fight Night cards are available on free replay on Prime Video in North America.