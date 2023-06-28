Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Championship eyeing more ‘full scale’ US events

Following the massive success that was ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that the promotion is looking to put on more shows in the United States.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said ONE Championship and Amazon are in discussions to further expand the partnership they formed back in 2022.

That move will also give the martial arts organization a stronger grip on the rabid North American market, especially in the United States.

Sityodtong said:

“Because that number is really going to be dependent on a few factors. We are in discussions with Amazon to deepen and broaden our partnership. So that could obviously mean a full scale of events versus at a minimum.”

ONE Championship and Amazon signed a massive partnership deal back in 2022 that firmly put the promotion into North American primetime television through Prime Video.

Since holding its first Amazon show in August 2022 with ONE on Prime Video 1, ONE Championship has had 10 more shows on the streaming platform, with the most recent one being ONE Fight Night 11 this past June.

The most important Amazon show, though, has to be ONE Fight Night 10 this past May. ONE Fight Night 10 was ONE Championship’s on-site debut in the United States, with a capacity crowd packing 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

The card featured three world title matches, including the main event that saw ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson close his rivalry with Adriano Moraes.

It’s still unclear when or where ONE Championship will land next in the United States, but the promotion has slowly made moves that will allow them to push into the country’s biggest markets.

Watch Sityodtong's entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes