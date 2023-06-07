Demetrious Johnson reveals touching message to Adriano Moraes backstage after ONE Fight Night 10

Demetrious Johnson sent a touching message to perhaps the greatest opponent of his mixed martial arts career, Adriano Moraes.

Johnson and Moraes closed out their iconic ONE flyweight world championship trilogy on May 5 as the two flyweight greats headlined the promotion’s critically-acclaimed U.S. debut, ONE Fight Night 10. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Denver, the event featured a plethora of world-class talent and highlight-reel finishes. In the main event of the evening, ‘Mighty Mouse’ scored a unanimous decision victory over Moraes to regain his world title and effectively win his first career trilogy.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Demetrious Johnson on YouTube, ‘Mighty Mouse’ sent a message to Moraes, letting him know that the eight-time former ONE world titleholder made him a better fighter once it was all said and done.

“Getting ready for you made me get better. I f*cking hate it, [but it made me better].”

Watch the full video below:

Coming up short in his bid to reclaim the flyweight crown, Adriano Moraes will go back to the drawing board while Demetrious Johnson will mull over what comes next in his storied career. After multiple world title reigns and little left to prove, ‘Might Mouse’ is admittedly toying with the idea of retirement, but is yet to make an official decision.

If he chooses to keep his career going, Johnson will probably defend his world title against the division’s No. 2 ranked contender, Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh solidified his position as the next man in line with a win over Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10, his sixth-straight victory.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

