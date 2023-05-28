Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Championship metrics are ‘exploding’ in China

ONE Championship is taking over the martial arts world and is expanding at an exponential pace. Following its historic first-ever on-ground event in the United States earlier this month, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong discussed his company’s amazing growth over the last few years, particularly in China, where the promotion has entered into orbit.

Speaking to the media at the recent ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video post-event press conference, Sityodtong talked about how incredibly ONE has been growing in China.

The ONE Championship chairman said:

“In China, our metrics are exploding. Every time we have a Chinese fighter on the card, the numbers just go crazy. We trended no.3, no.4, no. 5 in China, in a country of 1.4 billion and whenever we have a title fight involving a Chinese athlete, we would trend number one.”

Two of ONE Championship’s world champions are from China – reigning ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai and ONE women’s strawweight world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan. Subsequently, they are also two of the most dominant in the promotion.

Xiong is an impressive 9-1 in ONE Championship and 18-2 overall, with two remarkable victories over Angela Lee. Meanwhile, Tang is a perfect 7-0 in ONE and 17-2 overall. Each time these two athletes grace the circle, Chinese fans tune in.

A country of over four billion people, China remains a very important market for ONE Championship, and Sityodtong will continue looking to expand his promotion’s footprint in the region.

